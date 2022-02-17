Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Thunderbirds

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Thunderbirds

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Team members from the American Hockey League Springfield Thunderbirds spent their afternoon here at Barnes Air National Guard base, Massachusetts, Feb. 17, 2022. The team spoke to members of the 104th Fighter Wing, team members of the Barnes Charity Hockey Team, and watched the 104FW F-15C's take off. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

