104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Thunderbirds

Team members from the American Hockey League Springfield Thunderbirds spent their afternoon here at Barnes Air National Guard base, Massachusetts, Feb. 17, 2022. The team spoke to members of the 104th Fighter Wing, team members of the Barnes Charity Hockey Team, and watched the 104FW F-15C's take off. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)
|02.17.2022
|02.18.2022 11:12
