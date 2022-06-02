Airmen Elite: MSgt Aric Daniels of the 128th Air Refueling Wing

Master Sgt. Aric Daniels didn’t enlist in Milwaukee, Wisc. with the intent to serve more than his initial six years. And yet, twelve years later, Daniels sits for a portrait as the newest first sergeant for the 128th Civil Engineering Squadron at the 128th Air Refueling Wing. For 2022’s Black History month, we sat down with Daniels to discuss his history and the influence he is making on the 128 ARW.

