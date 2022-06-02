Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Elite: MSgt Aric Daniels of the 128th Air Refueling Wing

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madison Knabe 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Aric Daniels didn’t enlist in Milwaukee, Wisc. with the intent to serve more than his initial six years. And yet, twelve years later, Daniels sits for a portrait as the newest first sergeant for the 128th Civil Engineering Squadron at the 128th Air Refueling Wing. For 2022’s Black History month, we sat down with Daniels to discuss his history and the influence he is making on the 128 ARW.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    1st Sgt
    Black History Month
    128th Air Refueling Wing
    Elite
    128 ARW

