220208-N-CM276-1061 (NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Feb. 08, 2022) Sailors attached to the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk galley celebrate receiving the 5 Star Galley Award onboard NAVSTA Norfolk, Feb. 08, 2022. The award is given to the top 1% out of 300 participating galleys annually by Navy Region Mid Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Retail Specialist 3rd Class Emily Kelley/ released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 10:21 Photo ID: 7058073 VIRIN: 220208-N-CM276-1061 Resolution: 3008x2000 Size: 3.85 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Norfolk Galley Receives 5 Star Galley Award, by PO3 Emily Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.