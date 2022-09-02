220208-N-CM276-1061 (NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Feb. 08, 2022) Sailors attached to the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk galley celebrate receiving the 5 Star Galley Award onboard NAVSTA Norfolk, Feb. 08, 2022. The award is given to the top 1% out of 300 participating galleys annually by Navy Region Mid Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Retail Specialist 3rd Class Emily Kelley/ released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7058073
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-CM276-1061
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Station Norfolk Galley Receives 5 Star Galley Award, by PO3 Emily Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT