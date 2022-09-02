Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Norfolk Galley Receives 5 Star Galley Award

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Kelley 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    220208-N-CM276-1061 (NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Feb. 08, 2022) Sailors attached to the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk galley celebrate receiving the 5 Star Galley Award onboard NAVSTA Norfolk, Feb. 08, 2022. The award is given to the top 1% out of 300 participating galleys annually by Navy Region Mid Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Retail Specialist 3rd Class Emily Kelley/ released)

