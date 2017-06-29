Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis [Image 11 of 11]

    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lynette Hoke 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minn., perform routine maintenance on the Block 50 F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb 8, 2022, while participating in Red-Flag Nellis 22-1. The 148th Fighter Wing is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom, and Australia who participated in Red Flag Nellis 22-1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lynette Hoke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7058060
    VIRIN: 220208-Z-TH293-1931
    Resolution: 2505x1596
    Size: 19.73 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Lynette Hoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis
    148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    2A5XX Aerospace Maintenance

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACC
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT