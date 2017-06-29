148th Fighter Wing trains at Red Flag-Nellis

U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minn., perform routine maintenance on the Block 50 F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb 8, 2022, while participating in Red-Flag Nellis 22-1. The 148th Fighter Wing is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom, and Australia who participated in Red Flag Nellis 22-1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lynette Hoke)

