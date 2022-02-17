220217-N-PA358-1003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) transits alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) for a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:58 Photo ID: 7057943 VIRIN: 220217-N-PA358-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.63 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 3 of 3], by SR Tara Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.