Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. William Joseph Murry Jr.

    Spc. William Joseph Murry Jr.

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Name: Spc. William Joseph Murray Jr.

    Job title: Battalion S-1 Representative

    Assigned: 16th Special Troops Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company

    Location: Baumholder, DE
    Experience: 2 Years as a 42A Human Resources Specialist

    Hometown: Charlotte, NC

    Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at your unit?
    As an S-1 Representative, my primary responsibility is taking care of my fellow Soldiers in every aspect when it comes to the lively hood extending from something as small as cutting an award and applying it to their record all the way to helping the Soldier navigate and relocate themselves and their families if the need presents itself.

    Why is what you do in your unit important?
    What I do in the unit is very important. Without the S-1, soldiers would not see their promotions or pay bonuses. Service Members would not be able to truly advance in the Army on paper, which is huge when it comes to getting pay raises, better housing, etc.

    What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?
    What I enjoy the most about my job is helping other Service Members, knowing that I am the one behind the scenes that can make a difference in a Soldier's life. Customer Service is my number one priority, and I absolutely love having the ability to make another fellow Service Member smile knowing that they are taken care of. That is what keeps me motivated at the end of the day, every day, and I am glad to be a part of something like that.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7057229
    VIRIN: 220217-A-MP101-001
    Resolution: 3180x4764
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. William Joseph Murry Jr., by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21TSC
    16SB
    16thSTB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT