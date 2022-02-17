Spc. William Joseph Murry Jr.

Name: Spc. William Joseph Murray Jr.



Job title: Battalion S-1 Representative



Assigned: 16th Special Troops Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company



Location: Baumholder, DE

Experience: 2 Years as a 42A Human Resources Specialist



Hometown: Charlotte, NC



Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at your unit?

As an S-1 Representative, my primary responsibility is taking care of my fellow Soldiers in every aspect when it comes to the lively hood extending from something as small as cutting an award and applying it to their record all the way to helping the Soldier navigate and relocate themselves and their families if the need presents itself.



Why is what you do in your unit important?

What I do in the unit is very important. Without the S-1, soldiers would not see their promotions or pay bonuses. Service Members would not be able to truly advance in the Army on paper, which is huge when it comes to getting pay raises, better housing, etc.



What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?

What I enjoy the most about my job is helping other Service Members, knowing that I am the one behind the scenes that can make a difference in a Soldier's life. Customer Service is my number one priority, and I absolutely love having the ability to make another fellow Service Member smile knowing that they are taken care of. That is what keeps me motivated at the end of the day, every day, and I am glad to be a part of something like that.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 Photo ID: 7057229 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US