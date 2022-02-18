Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden remembers Berlin Airlift Candy Bomber and his legacy [Image 1 of 2]

    Wiesbaden remembers Berlin Airlift Candy Bomber and his legacy

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Retired Colonel Gail S. Halvorsen, the Berlin Airlift’s Candy Bomber, waves at the crowd during the U.S. Army Garrison’ Berlin Airlift 70th anniversary ceremony in 2019 at the Wiesbaden Army Air Field.

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

