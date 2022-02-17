Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Full Snow Moon of February

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The moon begins to set in terrains at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2022. According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Snow Moon is a name that stems from a Native American tribe saying, “because of the heavy snows that falls in this season.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    TAGS

    Full Moon
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Snow Moon

