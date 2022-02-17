The Full Snow Moon of February

The moon begins to set in terrains at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2022. According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Snow Moon is a name that stems from a Native American tribe saying, “because of the heavy snows that falls in this season.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 23:03
|Photo ID:
|7056957
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-PM645-0646
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
