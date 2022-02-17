triad tour lifac

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) explain the repair process for non-watertight doors to the ships chain of command, at the Light Industrial Facility, in Hampton, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

