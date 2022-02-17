Triad tour of Lifac

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Tillie 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Shiloh Plummer, left, from West Palm Beach, Florida, explains the proper protection equipment used during sand blast work to U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), at the Light Industrial Facility, in Hampton, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    VIRIN: 220217-N-NM548-0082
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

