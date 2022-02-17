Triad tour of Lifac

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Tyler Wedgeworth, right, from Tifton, Georgia, gives a tour of the wood working shop to U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), at the Light Industrial Facility, in Hampton, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

