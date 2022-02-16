Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well

AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 16, 2022) Keith Watson (left) and Josh Mikulka, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors, record real-time monitoring of water samples at Red Hill Well in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water recovery efforts. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

