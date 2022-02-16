Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well [Image 7 of 9]

    Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 16, 2022) Josh Mikulka, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, provides real-time monitoring of water samples at Red Hill Well in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water recovery efforts. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

