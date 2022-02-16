KADENA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2022) Lt. Mark Hissner, an Aiken, S.C. native assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is “wet down” with a fire hose and buckets of ice after finishing his final flight as a Naval aviator. Pilots are traditional given a “wetting down” upon completion of their last flight with a squadron; Hissner flew UC-12F Huron multi-mission aircraft for CFAO. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7056898
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-QY759-0029
|Resolution:
|6631x4736
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|AIKEN, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Aviator Final Flight, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS
