    CFAO Aviator Final Flight

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2022) Lt. Mark Hissner, an Aiken, S.C. native assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is “wet down” with a fire hose and buckets of ice after finishing his final flight as a Naval aviator. Pilots are traditional given a “wetting down” upon completion of their last flight with a squadron; Hissner flew UC-12F Huron multi-mission aircraft for CFAO. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7056898
    VIRIN: 220216-N-QY759-0029
    Resolution: 6631x4736
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: AIKEN, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Aviator Final Flight, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    pilot
    UC-12
    CFAO
    wetting down

