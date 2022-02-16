CFAO Aviator Final Flight

KADENA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2022) Lt. Mark Hissner, an Aiken, S.C. native assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is “wet down” with a fire hose and buckets of ice after finishing his final flight as a Naval aviator. Pilots are traditional given a “wetting down” upon completion of their last flight with a squadron; Hissner flew UC-12F Huron multi-mission aircraft for CFAO. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

