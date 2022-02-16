Coast Guard members from around the Bay Area attend wreath laying ceremony for the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service Capt. Micheal A. Healy at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022. The wreath-laying ceremony and observation of Healy’s life, is in honor of Black History Month. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 18:08 Photo ID: 7056758 VIRIN: 220216-G-FD022-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.22 MB Location: COLMA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Micheal A. Healy wreath-laying ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.