Let's give Master Sgt. Raven Crockett from the 403rd Mission Support Group a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Crockett has been expertly filling a Senior NCO position before being a Senior NCO. She has been leading a four-member quality assurance team and coordinating inspections for five AFSCs within the 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron. Additionally, Crockett has been backfilling a position in the decentralized material support section fulltime, exemplifying a can-do attitude and boosting morale. She reflected the squadron routine inspection list percentage by 100% and was appointed as the Keesler Air Force Base Leap Manager. Furthermore, Crockett improved the local mission capable parts processing procedures, cutting the time by half after spontaneously allying with the supply chain operations squadron. She processed over 100 non-mission capable supply requests, subsequently aiding in a 68.9% mission capable rate through a pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

