Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Master Sgt. Raven Crockett from the 403rd Mission Support Group a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Crockett has been expertly filling a Senior NCO position before being a Senior NCO. She has been leading a four-member quality assurance team and coordinating inspections for five AFSCs within the 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron. Additionally, Crockett has been backfilling a position in the decentralized material support section fulltime, exemplifying a can-do attitude and boosting morale. She reflected the squadron routine inspection list percentage by 100% and was appointed as the Keesler Air Force Base Leap Manager. Furthermore, Crockett improved the local mission capable parts processing procedures, cutting the time by half after spontaneously allying with the supply chain operations squadron. She processed over 100 non-mission capable supply requests, subsequently aiding in a 68.9% mission capable rate through a pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:46
    Photo ID: 7056566
    VIRIN: 220216-F-BD983-1003
    Resolution: 3009x1942
    Size: 484.07 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    Warrior of the Week
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT