Texas Counterdrug aviation helps local sheriff's office train aerial insertion operations

The Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Aviation Element trains Austin County Sheriff's Office deputies on aerial insertion operations Feb. 17 in Austin County, Texas. Using the LUH-72 Lakota helicopter, the Counterdrug Aviation Element provides support to law enforcement throughout the state.

