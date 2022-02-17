Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Counterdrug aviation helps local sheriff's office train aerial insertion operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Texas Counterdrug aviation helps local sheriff's office train aerial insertion operations

    SEALY, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Leslie 

    Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

    The Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Aviation Element trains Austin County Sheriff's Office deputies on aerial insertion operations Feb. 17 in Austin County, Texas. Using the LUH-72 Lakota helicopter, the Counterdrug Aviation Element provides support to law enforcement throughout the state.

