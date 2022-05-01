Honor the Fallen: Lt. Col. Michael McLaughlin

Today we honor the memory of Lt. Col. Michael McLaughlin of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, who was killed in action in in Ramadi, Iraq, on Jan. 5, 2006.



Additional details from the Press Release on his passing:

LTC McLaughlin was killed on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006 by a suicide bomber at an Iraqi police recruiting station in Ramadi, Iraq. The 10:55 a.m. blast also killed a U.S. Marine, some 80 Iraqis and injured dozens. He had been speaking with Iraqi leaders and police recruits when the blast occurred. McLaughlin was a member of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division (Mechanized). With a significant wound to the back of his head, Lt. Col. McLaughlin turned to his injured personal security detail officers and inquired about their well-being. Waving off medical attention, he asked them to check on the soldiers under his command. "In an act of extreme selflessness, he stated that he was OK, but to concentrate on saving the lives of his men," said Col. Berrier. Lt. Col. McLaughlin died shortly after giving that instruction, according to the Guard.

