Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor the Fallen: Lt. Col. Michael McLaughlin

    Honor the Fallen: Lt. Col. Michael McLaughlin

    PA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Today we honor the memory of Lt. Col. Michael McLaughlin of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, who was killed in action in in Ramadi, Iraq, on Jan. 5, 2006.

    Additional details from the Press Release on his passing:
    LTC McLaughlin was killed on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006 by a suicide bomber at an Iraqi police recruiting station in Ramadi, Iraq. The 10:55 a.m. blast also killed a U.S. Marine, some 80 Iraqis and injured dozens. He had been speaking with Iraqi leaders and police recruits when the blast occurred. McLaughlin was a member of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division (Mechanized). With a significant wound to the back of his head, Lt. Col. McLaughlin turned to his injured personal security detail officers and inquired about their well-being. Waving off medical attention, he asked them to check on the soldiers under his command. "In an act of extreme selflessness, he stated that he was OK, but to concentrate on saving the lives of his men," said Col. Berrier. Lt. Col. McLaughlin died shortly after giving that instruction, according to the Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:09
    Photo ID: 7056409
    VIRIN: 220105-Z-IX878-0001
    Resolution: 2100x1200
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PA, US
    Hometown: MERCER, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor the Fallen: Lt. Col. Michael McLaughlin, by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    2nd IBCT
    28th ID
    Honor the Fallen
    PA Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT