The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance.

Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Pitts, the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division command sergeant major and guest speaker of the event, delivers a speech during the African American History Month observance at Hunter Club, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 16, 2021. The observance of African American History Month is an opportunity to recognize and reflect on the rich history, culture and contributions of African Americans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation brigade Public Affairs)

