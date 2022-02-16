Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance. [Image 2 of 5]

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Shalanda Banks, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division Audie Murphy Association, recites the poem “Still I Rise,” by Maya Angelou, during the African American History Month observance at Hunter Club, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 16, 2021. The observance of African American History Month is an opportunity to recognize and reflect on the rich history, culture and contributions of African Americans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7056228
    VIRIN: 220216-A-CE555-417
    Resolution: 6548x4365
    Size: 12.47 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts African American History Month Observance.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hunter Army Airfield

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    African American Histroy Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT