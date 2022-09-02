Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight, tours engineering department spaces.

220209-N-JN506-071 ADRATIC SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Chief Machinist Mate Casey Williams, from Palmer Texas, explains the functions of a console to Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, in the catapult control room aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 9, 2022. CSG8 is the strike group staff for the USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group (HSTSG). HSTSG is on a scheduled deployment the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security and defend U.S. allied and partnered interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

