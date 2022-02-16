U.S. Army jumpmasters assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment and U.S. Marines from Naval Air Station Sigonella, release heavy drop packages with a KC130J Super Hercules onto Frida Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Feb. 16, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

