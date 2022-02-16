Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Drop [Image 4 of 10]

    Heavy Drop

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army jumpmasters assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment and U.S. Marines, from Naval Air Station Sigonella, release heavy drop packages with a KC130J Super Hercules onto Frida Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Feb. 16, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 04:49
    Photo ID: 7055699
    VIRIN: 220216-A-JM436-0063
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy Drop [Image 10 of 10], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USMC
    EUCOM
    SkySoldiers
    THEROCK
    GarrisonItaly

