    JWX22 [Image 21 of 21]

    JWX22

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, set up an M224 60 mm mortar system during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in the Northern Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 04:19
    Photo ID: 7055678
    VIRIN: 220215-M-KM064-208
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 589.93 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Joint
    Pacific
    Maritime
    Allied
    EABO
    JWX22

