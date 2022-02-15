U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, set up an M224 60 mm mortar system during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in the Northern Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

