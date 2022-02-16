Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Mobile Bay, Ala.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevaced a mariner from a sailing vessel near Mobile Bay, Alabama, Feb. 16, 2022. The mariner was beset by harsh weather conditions and was transferred to Jack Edwards Airport, Alabama, in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

