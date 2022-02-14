Helo Operations

220215-N-CD319-1003 SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Sailors remove the chock and chain from an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 21:59
|Photo ID:
|7055337
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-CD319-1003
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|355.74 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
