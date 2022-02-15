Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helo Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Helo Operations

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220215-N-CD319-1004 SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Sailors remove the chock and chain from an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 21:59
    Photo ID: 7055336
    VIRIN: 220215-N-CD319-1004
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 404.39 KB
    Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helo Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sampson
    Resiliency
    Combat Readiness
    Navy
    South Pacific Ocean
    Helo Operations

