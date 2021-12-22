A Coast Guard law enforcement team deployed on the HNLMS Holland interdicts a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 22, 2021. HNLMS Holland is the first ship of the Holland-class offshore patrol vessels of the Royal Netherlands Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7055207 VIRIN: 211222-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 5.95 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, Royal Navy Interdict go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.