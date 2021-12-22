Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Royal Navy Interdict go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard law enforcement team deployed on the HNLMS Holland interdicts a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 22, 2021. HNLMS Holland is the first ship of the Holland-class offshore patrol vessels of the Royal Netherlands Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:41
    VIRIN: 211222-G-G0107-1001
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Royal Navy Interdict go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Royal Navy
    Partnerships
    HNLMS

