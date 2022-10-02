Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ASOS complete jump training [Image 17 of 20]

    3rd ASOS complete jump training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Troop Command, flies over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. The Black Hawk was used as part of a helicopter airborne operation training with the 3rd Air Support Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:32
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ASOS complete jump training [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    Alaska Army National Guard
    ASOS
    JBER

