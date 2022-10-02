U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, descend over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. The 3rd ASOS conducted helicopter airborne training to strengthen airborne and mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7054889
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-RJ686-1392
|Resolution:
|4510x3007
|Size:
|503.99 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd ASOS complete jump training [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
