3rd ASOS complete jump training

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, descend over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. The 3rd ASOS conducted helicopter airborne training to strengthen airborne and mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

