A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, lands after descending over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. The 3rd ASOS conducted helicopter airborne training to strengthen airborne and mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7054885
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-RJ686-1331
|Resolution:
|3675x2450
|Size:
|855.55 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd ASOS complete jump training [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS
