    More than just US; Tyndall supports international training missions

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxis the flight line at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. Luke’s F-35s traveled to Tyndall to participate in a capstone exercise for 5th-generation fighter aircraft and pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 14:48
    Photo ID: 7054708
    VIRIN: 220127-F-PU499-082
    Resolution: 5569x3544
    Size: 557.83 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than just US; Tyndall supports international training missions [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    More than just US; Tyndall supports international training missions

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    ACC
    F-35A
    TeamTyndall
    B-course Capstone

