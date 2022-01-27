An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxis the flight line at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. Luke’s F-35s traveled to Tyndall to participate in a capstone exercise for 5th-generation fighter aircraft and pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 14:48
|Photo ID:
|7054708
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-PU499-082
|Resolution:
|5569x3544
|Size:
|557.83 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, More than just US; Tyndall supports international training missions [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS
More than just US; Tyndall supports international training missions
