Secretary Austin Attends NATO Defense Ministerial Meetings

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Bulgarian Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev at defense ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2022. Austin will then travel to Poland for meetings and on to Lithuania where he will talk with leaders of the Baltic states. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Location: BRUSSELS, BE