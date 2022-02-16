Secretary Austin Attends NATO Defense Ministerial Meetings

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks wuth Danish Minister of Defense Morten Bødskov at defense ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2022. Austin will then travel to Poland for meetings and on to Lithuania where he will talk with leaders of the Baltic states. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

