Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks wuth Danish Minister of Defense Morten Bødskov at defense ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2022. Austin will then travel to Poland for meetings and on to Lithuania where he will talk with leaders of the Baltic states. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 13:50
|Photo ID:
|7054609
|VIRIN:
|220216-D-TT977-0419
|Resolution:
|4897x3260
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Attends NATO Defense Ministerial Meetings [Image 17 of 17], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
