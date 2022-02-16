Secretary Austin Attends NATO Defense Ministerial Meetings

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly; German Federal Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht and British Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace attend defense ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2022. Austin will then travel to Poland for meetings and on to Lithuania where he will talk with leaders of the Baltic states. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 13:50 Photo ID: 7054605 VIRIN: 220216-D-TT977-0217 Resolution: 7848x5096 Size: 20.57 MB Location: BRUSSELS, BE