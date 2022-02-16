Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin Attends NATO Defense Ministerial Meetings [Image 9 of 17]

    Secretary Austin Attends NATO Defense Ministerial Meetings

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends defense ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2022. Austin will then travel to Poland for meetings and on to Lithuania where he will talk with leaders of the Baltic states. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 13:50
    Photo ID: 7054604
    VIRIN: 220216-D-TT977-0258
    Resolution: 4417x2940
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Attends NATO Defense Ministerial Meetings [Image 17 of 17], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Austin
    Poland
    Brussels
    SECDEF
    Lithuania

