NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ambassador Julianne Smith, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO andf Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conduct meetings prior the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) defense ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2022. Austin will also travel to Poland for meetings and on to Lithuania where he will talk with leaders of the Baltic states. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 13:50 Photo ID: 7054602 VIRIN: 220216-D-TT977-0176 Resolution: 6927x4618 Size: 17.9 MB Location: BRUSSELS, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin Attends NATO Defense Ministerial Meetings [Image 17 of 17], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.