DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 15, 2022) International service partners participate in training with U.S. service members during Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

