    Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 7 of 9]

    Cutlass Express 2022

    DJIBOUTI

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Channing Meyer, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, trains international service member partners in visit, board, search and seizure tactics during Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7054404
    VIRIN: 220215-N-BT677-0058
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 880.62 KB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Coast Guard
    6th Fleet
    Tactical Law Enforcement Team South
    cutlassexpress2022

