DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Channing Meyer, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, trains international service member partners in visit, board, search and seizure tactics during Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 11:44 Photo ID: 7054404 VIRIN: 220215-N-BT677-0058 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 880.62 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.