DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Dennis Turney, attached to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, plays the role of "approached ship's captain" in a practical training exercise with Yemeni Coast Guardsmen on close-quarter combat during a course on basic visit board search and seizure procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sara Oxendine)

