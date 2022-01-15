Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 2 of 9]

    Cutlass Express 2022

    DJIBOUTI

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Oxendine 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Dennis Turney, attached to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, plays the role of "approached ship's captain" in a practical training exercise with Yemeni Coast Guardsmen on close-quarter combat during a course on basic visit board search and seizure procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sara Oxendine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7054399
    VIRIN: 220115-N-MK618-0020
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 807.55 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sara Oxendine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    Djibouti
    6th Fleet
    cutlassexpress2022
    Yemeni coast guard

