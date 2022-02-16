Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support services to Flintlock 2022 exercise in Africa [Image 4 of 4]

    405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support services to Flintlock 2022 exercise in Africa

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Contractors erect tents and flooring at a camp in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, also known as the Ivory Coast, where hundreds of service members from 10 African partner and allied nations are participating in exercise Flintlock 2022. As the program management office for the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program on the African continent, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade was tasked with providing base life support services for the exercise, to include these tents as well as showers, portable latrines, generators, material handling equipment and more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

