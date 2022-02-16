Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support services to Flintlock 2022 exercise in Africa

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is able to provide a billeting area for exercise Flintlock 2022 participants in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. Each fest tent contains up to 50 cots with mosquito netting, lighting and electrical drops. The 405th AFSB LOGCAP contract also provides a couple dozen portable latrines and corresponding hand wash stations, 30 male showers, 12 female showers and water storage capacity of 10,000 liters – plus generators, material handling equipment and more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    VIRIN: 220216-A-SM279-157
