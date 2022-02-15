Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMC/CE 2022 Helicopter Insertion and Extraction Training [Image 6 of 7]

    IMC/CE 2022 Helicopter Insertion and Extraction Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Helen Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220215-N-CR519-2902 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 15, 2022) A diver with international forces participates in helicopter insertion and extraction training in the Arabian Gulf Feb. 15, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 09:14
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
