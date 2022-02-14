PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Military Sealift Command replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 09:17
|Photo ID:
|7054237
|VIRIN:
|220213-N-CO548-1074
|Resolution:
|2567x1711
|Size:
|286.6 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Bay conducts RAS with Yukon, by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT