Mobile Bay conducts RAS with Yukon

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Military Sealift Command replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

