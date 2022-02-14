IMC/CE 2022 Helicopter Insertion and Extraction Training

220215-N-CR519-1418 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 15, 2022) Divers with international forces participate helicopter insertion and extraction training in the Arabian Gulf Feb. 15, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

