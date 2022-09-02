Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMC/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    IMC/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220109-A-RM286-2066 – ARABIAN GULF Royal Saudi Naval Forces mine countermeasures vessel Al-Shaqra (MCMV 422) participates in a photo exercise, Feb. 9, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 on. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnership and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Natianna Strachen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 08:52
    Photo ID: 7054222
    VIRIN: 220109-A-RM286-2066
    Resolution: 1731x1154
    Size: 309.79 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMC/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMC/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise
    IMC/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise
    IMC/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise
    IMC/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    IMX22
    IMX/CE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT