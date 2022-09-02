IMC/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise

220109-A-RM286-2086 ARABIAN GULF Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force minesweeper JS Hirado (MSO 305) participates in a photo exercise, Feb. 9, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 on. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnership and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Natianna Strachen)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022
Location: ARABIAN GULF