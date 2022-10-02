Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations [Image 13 of 15]

    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick VanBuren 

    AFN Vicenza

    American and Italian paratroopers conduct Airborne Operations at Frida Drop Zone near Aviano Air Base, Italy on 10 February 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 07:18
    Photo ID: 7054113
    VIRIN: 220210-A-HJ965-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 50.02 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Patrick VanBuren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Soldiers From AFN Vicenza Document Airborne Operations with 173rd Airborne Brigade
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Soldiers From AFN Vicenza Document Airborne Operations with 173rd Airborne Brigade
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Soldiers From AFN Vicenza Document Airborne Operations with 173rd Airborne Brigade
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations
    Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT